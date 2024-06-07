Review-Journal hires senior director of marketing

Paris Paull rejoins the Review-Journal, where she will cultivate marketing campaigns and oversee the event operations team.

Paris Paull has been named senior director of marketing operations at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Paull, who has more than 16 years of project management and marketing leadership experience, is returning to the Review-Journal after leaving in 2021. She formerly served as digital operations manager and director of advertising operations at the news organization.

“Returning to the Las Vegas Review-Journal comes at an ideal time in my life,” Paull said. “I am thrilled to step into my new role as senior director of marketing operations with fresh perspectives and deep historical knowledge of the RJ’s inner workings. The RJ has always felt like home, and I am truly excited to contribute to its future success.”

In her new role, Paull will be pivotal in optimizing marketing campaigns, cultivating new initiatives, and overseeing the RJ event operations team, Vice President of Marketing Wanda English Blair said. Her leadership will be instrumental in delivering high-quality signature events that attract diverse communities of readers and advertisers, she said.

“Paris’ return is significant because she embraces a rich RJ culture and is familiar with the diverse audiences we value and serve, from the reader to the advertiser,” Blair said.

In addition to working for the Review-Journal, Paull previously led marketing and brand strategies at an educational tech company. While there, she helped orchestrate national events.