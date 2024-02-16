65°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Review-Journal invigorates ‘7@7’ news program; new anchors debut Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 7:13 am
 
Updated February 16, 2024 - 12:02 pm
From left, Aniea Collins, from left, Arlette Yousif and Cynthia Puga at the Review-Journal vide ...
From left, Aniea Collins, from left, Arlette Yousif and Cynthia Puga at the Review-Journal video studio in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Three new faces have joined “7@7,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s flagship multiplatform video news program, transforming the twice-daily show starting Monday.

Cynthia Puga will anchor the 7 a.m. show and Arlette Yousif will lead the 7 p.m. program.

Multimedia journalist Aniea Collins, meanwhile, will support editing, filming, creating short video packages and producing content for the Review-Journal’s social media accounts.

“We’re very excited about the team, what we’ve assembled,” said Jim Prather, the Review-Journal’s vice president of digital strategy. “They bring energy. They’ve covered news before in previous markets.”

The award-winning video news program summarizes the day’s news in seven-minute segments that stream at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each weekday. Its Spanish companion, “7@7 en Espanol,” broadcasts once a day, at 7 a.m., Monday through Friday.

“We’re excited that the audience is embracing the concept of a shorter newscast, and we’re exploring a variety of different approaches to expand that same kind of format moving forward in different content categories,” Prather said.

As examples, he cited Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes’ video packages that were produced around the Super Bowl.

Puga graduated from California State University, Northridge, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. She’s worked in TV news in Los Angeles, and in the Tri-Cities in Washington state.

Puga is fluent in Spanish and will assist “7@7 en Espanol,” Prather said.

Both Yousif and Collins are UNLV graduates with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and media studies.

The Review-Journal hired Yousif in November as a digital content producer before she was tapped for the anchor position. A writer at heart, she has anchored, reported, produced and edited stories in Las Vegas, California and Arizona.

Collins was born in Las Vegas and grew up in the neighborhood that surrounds the newspaper’s campus and “has always been a fan of the R-J,” Prather said.

Prather praised Carrie Roper, the Review-Journal’s director of digital broadcast, for recruiting the new hires.

“It’s really under great leadership by Carrie Roper recruiting dynamic talent like this,” he said. “Carrie’s been exceptional at building a team that can help move us to a next level at ‘7@7.’”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
2
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
3
How much do Las Vegas residents need to make to afford rent?
How much do Las Vegas residents need to make to afford rent?
4
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
5
CARTOONS: What Democrats can’t figure out about Trump
CARTOONS: What Democrats can’t figure out about Trump
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Tree planting at Indian Center kicks off Super Bowl’s ‘Green Week’
Tree planting at Indian Center kicks off Super Bowl’s ‘Green Week’
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
Robbery victims shot after chasing purported robbers, 1 killed, police say
Robbery victims shot after chasing purported robbers, 1 killed, police say
Metro officer wounded in shooting at U.S. 95 and Charleston
Metro officer wounded in shooting at U.S. 95 and Charleston
Suspect detained in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
Suspect detained in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
Pedestrian not in crosswalk killed in south Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian not in crosswalk killed in south Las Vegas crash