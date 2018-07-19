Review-Journal promotes Nicole Raz to business editor

Nicole Raz has been promoted to business editor at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, replacing long-time business editor Dan Behringer, who retired in April.

Nicole Raz, reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, Las Vegas, Jan. 11, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Raz joined the Review-Journal in 2016 and worked as a staff writer covering technology, economic development and numerous other topics.

In summer 2017, Raz was promoted to assistant business editor, splitting her time between editing and reporting.

As a reporter, Raz distinguished herself after the Oct. 1 mass shooting at Mandalay Bay when she identified a need in the coverage and became the authoritative source on efforts to raise funds to benefit the victims’ families as well as survivors.

When Behringer retired, Raz stepped into the role of business editor and has directed the work of the five-person business staff since then.

“As interm business editor, Nicole elevated our business coverage,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “Under her leadership, the business team has pursued innovative ways to tell the story of the valley’s evolving economic landscape — in print and online. We value her perspective and genuine passion for covering gaming, tourism, real estate, economic development, retail, and other sectors of interest to our readers. She’ll do more great work as the permanent leader of the Business section.”

Before joining the Review-Journal, Raz worked for three years at WMAL radio in Washington, D.C., where she was part of a team that won the 2017 regional Edward R. Murrow award for best newscast.

