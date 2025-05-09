Review-Journal promotes three in Circulation Department

Ron Yenkowski, Chris Smith and Sebastian Vales have new management roles in home newspaper delivery and circulation operations.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has promoted three employees in its Circulation Department, which manages newspaper and digital subscriptions and distributes print products for the company.

Ron Yenkowski has been promoted to circulation operations director. He will lead home delivery and single copy sales operations. Yenkowski has 32 years in the industry and has been with the RJ for eight years.

Yenkowski “is a collaborative leader and brings a proven track record of project execution and success to his new role,” said Chris Blaser, vice president of audience and circulation at the RJ.

Chris Smith was promoted to home delivery manager and will oversee all aspects of the RJ’s home delivery operation. Smith has been with the RJ for 29 years and “possesses exceptional operational and systems knowledge,” Blaser said.

Sebastian Vales was promoted to assistant home delivery manager. Vales has been with the RJ for 15 years.

“These changes have us well-positioned to meet future challenges while continuing to exceed industry-standard performance,” Blaser said. The promotions were effective May 5.

“Their results are impressive, with service having improved by more than 40 percent over the past three years while operational and cost saving initiatives have been executed flawlessly,” he added.

