Review-Journal subscribers can now ‘gift’ articles to anyone

The Review-Journal has introduced a new feature that lets subscribers share paywalled stories with anyone, including non-subscribers who have used their monthly allotment of free articles.

The “gift” tool appears near the top of every story. Subscribers can click “Gift this article,” select “Generate link,” and then copy and paste the URL into a text, email or social media post. Each article can be gifted up to three times, and each link remains active for three days.

In a note to subscribers, Executive Editor Glenn Cook said the feature is meant to make it easier to share stories that matter.

“We’re getting into the holiday spirit at the Review-Journal. Now you can give the gift of journalism, one story at a time,” Cook wrote. He encouraged readers to pass along articles they find meaningful, adding: “Local news makes a difference. Thank you for sharing our work with others.”

