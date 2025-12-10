66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Review-Journal subscribers can now ‘gift’ articles to anyone

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
FILE _ Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference after the Federal Ope ...
Federal Reserve cuts key rate but signals higher bar for future reductions
Southern Hills Hospital, part of Sunrise Health System, broke ground on Wednesday for their fou ...
Freestanding ER breaks ground in Henderson
Joey, left, and Jesse Buss, in black hat, during a news conference introducing Darvin Ham as th ...
Take a swing? 2 Buss brothers consider investing in baseball’s Athletics
The 2026 International Fireworks Championship Las Vegas, a first-year event planned at the Las ...
International fireworks event coming to Las Vegas
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2025 - 9:45 am
 

The Review-Journal has introduced a new feature that lets subscribers share paywalled stories with anyone, including non-subscribers who have used their monthly allotment of free articles.

The “gift” tool appears near the top of every story. Subscribers can click “Gift this article,” select “Generate link,” and then copy and paste the URL into a text, email or social media post. Each article can be gifted up to three times, and each link remains active for three days.

In a note to subscribers, Executive Editor Glenn Cook said the feature is meant to make it easier to share stories that matter.

“We’re getting into the holiday spirit at the Review-Journal. Now you can give the gift of journalism, one story at a time,” Cook wrote. He encouraged readers to pass along articles they find meaningful, adding: “Local news makes a difference. Thank you for sharing our work with others.”

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE _ Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference after the Federal Ope ...
Federal Reserve cuts key rate but signals higher bar for future reductions
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve reduced its key interest rate for the third time in a row Wednesday but signaled that it may leave rates unchanged in the coming months, a move that could attract ire from President Donald Trump, who has demanded steep reductions to borrowing costs.

MORE STORIES