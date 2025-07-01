102°F
Review-Journal’s Cherisse Johnson named president of media audience group

Cherisse Johnson at the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Pa ...
Cherisse Johnson at the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2025 - 3:21 pm
 

Cherisse Johnson, the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s customer service and retention director, has been named president of the Audience Development Media Alliance.

ADMA is a national organization that helps media organizations and professionals with audience development, digital engagement and consumer revenue growth. Previously, Johnson served as vice president of the organization.

“Joining ADMA was one of the best decisions I’ve made — not just for my career, but for my community,” Johnson said. “In an industry that’s constantly evolving, ADMA has helped me build invaluable business relationships and genuine friendships. The content is always fresh, relevant, and gives me new ideas to bring back to my team. It’s like a creative recharge every time.”

Johnson has been with the RJ since 2014, starting as a retention manager and working her way up to her current position in 2018. She has worked in the news industry for more than a dozen years, starting as an advertising and subscriber services representative at Press Enterprises in 2012.

In 2020, Johnson was named to Editor & Publisher’s prestigious “25 under 35” list of rising stars in the industry.

“Cherisse serves as the primary liaison between the RJ and our subscribers and, in this role, has developed a myriad of programs and solutions for customer care,” said Chris Blaser, the Review-Journal’s vice president for audience and circulation. “Her ascension to this leadership position is much-deserved and reflects her commitment to our organization, our subscribers, and the industry.”

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

