Ridership, revenue dropping fast for Las Vegas taxicabs

Southern Nevada’s taxicab companies continued to report severe declines in ridership and revenue last month, according to figures released Tuesday.

More than 1.73 million taxi trips were reported in March, a 14.8 percent drop from the same period in 2017, the Nevada Taxicab Authority reported.

The region’s 16 certified taxicab companies reported a combined $27.2 million in revenue last month, down 17.5 percent from March 2017.

Year-to-date, 4.6 million taxi trips were logged during the first quarter of 2018, down 14 percent from the same period last year. During that same period, revenues were down 15 percent at $73.6 million.

The local taxicab industry has reported monthly declines in revenue and ridership ever since so-called transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft were legally allowed to operate in Southern Nevada in September 2015.

