RJ, Cox team up to bring more content to Southern Nevada

Vegas Nation team member Vincent "Vinny" Bonsignore in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is branching out to cable television.

The Review-Journal and Cox Communications have entered a partnership to share exclusive local and live videos, sports coverage, political debates, entertainment and more through reviewjournal.com, the RJ app and Cox’s local television network YurView.

The two companies already have partnered to show educational programming led by Clark County School District staff and the Review-Journal’s judicial primary debates on Cox. The new deal broadens the Review-Journal’s exclusive programming on the network, which includes Cox channels 14 and 1014 in Southern Nevada.

“The Las Vegas Review-Journal and Cox share a goal of putting our community first, and that includes our partnership to share content of broad interest to Southern Nevadans,” said Michael Bolognini, Cox Las Vegas’ vice president and market leader, in a June 4 news release.

The agreement positions the Review-Journal — which has the region’s largest number of sports reporters and editors covering hometown teams — to bring YurView subscribers “superior features” on the Las Vegas Raiders through Vegas Nation.

The channels will offer content created by the Review-Journal that “appeals to a wider audience with diverse interests and viewing habits,” with the potential to reach roughly 4 million households in 25 Cox markets nationwide, according to the release.

“We have an incredible fountain of resources and are committed to providing quality journalism using Cox’s distribution channels through the YurView platform,” said Chase Rankin, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Review-Journal. “This partnership is clearly a win-win for both organizations, Clark County audiences and our business partners who want to reach them.”

