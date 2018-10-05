RJ executive editor Glenn Cook named president of NPA

Executive Editor Glenn Cook will hold the board president position for one year at the NPA. President of Niche Publications Noah Cusick was elected the board’s second vice president.

Glenn Cook, managing editor, poses for a portrait in the Las Vegas Review-Journal photo studio, Jan. 9, 2017, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Review-Journal’s executive editor and president of niche publications have been selected for new leadership roles at the Nevada Press Association.

Executive Editor Glenn Cook will hold the board president position for one year at the NPA, the member trade organization for news publications in the state.

President of Niche Publications Noah Cusick was elected the board’s second vice president. Cusick holds responsibility for the Review-Journal’s Pahrump, Boulder City and Tonopah newspapers, as well as El Tiempo and Luxury magazine.

“It’s a great honor to lead the board of the Nevada Press Association and ensure that it remains a powerful voice on behalf of the state’s news industry,” Cook said. “It’s critical that Nevada’s press protect access to public information and demand transparency from all governments so we can fulfill our constitutionally protected role in advancing democracy.”

Former Review-Journal General Manager Allan Fleming was the most recent Review-Journal representative to fill the position, in 2003-04, according to the NPA website. Thomas Mitchell was the most recent Review-Journal editor to serve as NPA board president, in 2000-01.

Former Pahrump Valley Times Publisher Marie Wujek was NPA board president in 2011-12.

“Glenn is a great choice to lead the association for the coming year, during a time of transition for NPA and the newspaper industry,” said outgoing NPA Executive Director Barry Smith, who retired this week. “He steps into a long line of Review-Journal executives who have worked on behalf of all Nevada newspapers to support journalism and First Amendment principles.”

Cook became Review-Journal executive editor and vice president for news in March, following the appointment of Review-Journal Editor-in-Chief J. Keith Moyer to the position of publisher and editor.

“I can’t think of two better stewards of NPA as it transitions from the great leadership of Barry Smith,” Moyer said. “Between them, they have a strong understanding of the issues and challenges facing newspapers large and small in Nevada.”

Before being named managing editor in March 2016, Cook served as the Review-Journal’s interim editor.

A 22-year veteran of the newspaper, Cook won several state and regional awards for column writing and editorial writing in his more than 11 years on the Review-Journal’s editorial page.

Cook is a graduate of the University of Arizona and UNLV. Before joining the Review-Journal in 1996, Cook worked at The Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, Arizona.

Cusick, a newspaper veteran from Tennessee by way of Mississippi, became publisher of the Pahrump Valley Times and its sister publications in October 2015.

Having studied business management at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Cusick began his career with the Chattanooga Times Free Press in the circulation department.

Cusick previously worked in sales and marketing in the industry, including sales and marketing manager for the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.