Business

RJ maintenance supervisor wins ‘hidden heroes’ award from newspaper group

Las Vegas Review-Journal employee Devin Cavasso Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Mo ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal employee Devin Cavasso Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2025 - 9:14 am
 

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Devin Cavasso has won the Small Market All-Star award from the International Newspaper Group.

Cavasso, a maintenance supervisor in the company’s operations division, was presented the award Sept. 25 by the International Newspaper Group, in partnership with Editor & Publisher Magazine, Carrier Track Technologies and American Newspaper Services. The award is intended to honor the “hidden heroes” in operations departments across the country’s newspaper markets.

“I’m honored to be recognized as an employee All-Star,” Cavasso said. “This award reflects not just my work, but the support of a great leadership team and trainings from outsourced technicians.”

Cavasso was nominated by Janet Owen, vice president of operations at the Review-Journal, who described him as having “the patience of a saint. She said he is “held in very high esteem by everyone in his department.”

“Devin has a large knowledge base in all areas of production and he does not hesitate to jump into the fire and doesn’t stop until he gets the problem resolved all while teaching others,” Owen wrote in her nomination. “He has such a way with people that they want to work for him and really want to do a good job.”

Cavasso has worked for the RJ since 1988 and started as a press maintenance worker. Two years ago he was promoted to a working supervisor position and, according to Owen, “did exactly as we thought he would do.”

In his new position, Cavasso was key to the RJ’s press drive upgrade project and ensured his team had the opportunity to learn the new system. The drive upgrade was a three-month installation that made press control more advanced.

Despite his schedule at the Review-Journal, Cavasso remains a dedicated father, attending all of his children’s sports events and family outings, according to the nomination.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

