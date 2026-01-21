RJ Managing Editor Hendrix promoted to vice president for new initiatives

Anastasia Hendrix, the Review-Journal newsroom’s managing editor since 2018, will oversee the company’s new major projects across all departments.

Trump in Davos says NATO should allow the US to take Greenland but he won’t use force

Las Vegas Review-Journal Managing Editor Anastasia Hendrix on Tuesday was promoted to vice president for new initiatives, an integral strategic role in a rapidly changing media landscape.

Hendrix, the newsroom’s second-in-command since 2018, moves into the new role effective immediately.

“Anastasia has been in the thick of any number of RJ projects, most recently our complete, highly successful retooling of our Neon entertainment brand,” said Keith Moyer, publisher and editor of the RJ. “She’ll now be in the forefront, in a position where she will provide an important, forward-looking, ideation role to all of our departments, not just our newsroom.”

Hendrix was hired at the Review-Journal in 2016 as the assistant managing editor for features. She also was the editor of the RJ’s monthly LUXURY Las Vegas magazine before her promotion to managing editor.

Before joining the Review-Journal, Hendrix worked at the San Francisco Chronicle for nearly two decades, where she oversaw features and Style content. She was the founding editor of the company’s first luxury publication focused on lifestyle, arts, culture and fashion.

Earlier in her career, Hendrix covered regional news as a reporter at the San Francisco Examiner and the Fresno Bee.

“It’s a privilege to take on this new role at an organization that invests in innovation and growth,” Hendrix said. “Our industry has its challenges, but Las Vegas truly is one of the most dynamic, rapidly evolving cities in the country, so there’s no better place to imagine, test and build what comes next.”

Contact Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook at gcook@reviewjournal.com.