RJ, Penny Hoarder to focus on financial literacy content for Las Vegas

The Penny Hoarder will syndicate its personal finance content and provide original articles to the Review-Journal audience.

(Getty Images)

When you decide you want better financial planning and stability beyond splitting 8s and yearning for a seven-spot hit on a keno card, turn to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and its new partner.

Nevada’s largest newspaper is teaming with The Penny Hoarder, one of the nation’s largest personal finance websites, to provide articles on financial literacy and personal finance focused to the Las Vegas market.

“Our partnership with The Penny Hoarder is both timely and exciting,” said Jim Prather, the RJ’s executive director of programming, in a statement. “The Review-Journal boasts a financially savvy demographic, so by working with The Penny Hoarder, our readers will have relevant economic news and monetary advice at their fingertips.”

We're excited to announce our partnership with @reviewjournal! Together, we'll bring financial literacy and personal finance articles to Las Vegas. #LVRJ #RJnow https://t.co/ccMDgxHcGM pic.twitter.com/H5pKPVwx8h — The Penny Hoarder (@thepennyhoarder) January 20, 2020

“The team at the Las Vegas Review-Journal is nothing short of exceptional,” said Sharon Prill, chief operating officer of The Penny Hoarder, in a statement. “It’s an award winning print and digital resource with a rich history. We’re excited to work with the Review-Journal to bring financial literacy content to the Las Vegas market.”

