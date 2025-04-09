RJ promotes George Riggle to assistant managing editor for features

The Las Vegas native has worked for the RJ since 1996. He’ll continue to oversee rjmagazine, Neon and other features pages.

If you’ve seen a particularly clever headline in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, odds are George Riggle wrote it.

Now the longtime Review-Journal editor is making a headline of his own: The company veteran of 30 years has been promoted to assistant managing editor for features.

With the promotion, Riggle joins the newsroom’s top management team, while remaining the managing editor for rjmagazine and overseeing the RJ’s Neon entertainment guide in print and online. Riggle will continue to oversee other features sections, including Sunday’s Live Well pages.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled by this promotion,” said the 51-year-old Riggle, who had been features editor since 2022. “It’s lofty heights for a kid from east Las Vegas who grew up reading this newspaper. I’m proud to have been able to use what this community taught me to serve this community, and to help tell its stories, and I’m thrilled to continue doing so in this new post.”

Riggle has worked for the RJ since 1995, serving as a high school sports stringer, and a copy editor in sports, features and on the universal desk. The Las Vegas native is a graduate of Las Vegas High School and Whittier College.

“George has deep institutional knowledge of Las Vegas, as well as the tremendous gift of being able to make our journalism more inviting with a turn of phrase,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “His fingerprints are on much more work than RJ readers realize, and he has earned this increase in responsibility.”

Riggle has been lauded for his headlines, taking home top honors for headline writing in the prestigious Best of the West contest five times: 2024, 2023, 2020, 2019 and 2012.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.