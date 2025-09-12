RJ promotes Rebecca Sifuentes to director of advertising, sales

Sifuentes, a 13-year employee with a record of industry-leading performance, will lead a team charged with driving future growth at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Clark County’s top airport official shares one of her worst days on the job

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has promoted Rebecca Sifuentes to director of advertising and sales.

With the promotion, Sifuentes will be tasked with building a team to drive future revenue growth for the Review-Journal, Nevada’s largest news organization.

Michael LaBonia, senior vice president of sales at the Review-Journal, said Sifuentes’ sales and marketing expertise, consistent industry-leading performance and dynamic leadership skills have contributed greatly to the company’s ongoing success.

Sifuentes has been with the Review-Journal for 13 years, previously serving as a sales manager for rjmagazine and Cowboy Central, the company’s annual National Finals Rodeo preview magazine, among other roles.

“I am passionate about the work we do on behalf of our community, readers and advertising partners,” Sifuentes said. “I am tremendously grateful for this new opportunity and look forward to the next chapter and my continued growth with this esteemed organization.”

LaBonia said Sifuentes has “unparalleled ability” in understanding the evolving media landscape, which translates into meaningful solutions for clients.

“Throughout her 13 years with the Review-Journal, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a relentless commitment to excellence,” LaBonia said. “Her promotion is a reflection not only of her incredible achievements, but also of the confidence we have in her ability to lead our team into the future with innovation and impact.”

Sifuentes, a Nebraska native, moved to Las Vegas 35 years ago from Kansas City. She is a graduate of Cheyenne High School and UNLV.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.