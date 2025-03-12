RJ’s spring Aging Wellness Expo returns Saturday at South Point

The Aging Wellness Expo is Nevada’s largest interactive convention for active adults age 50 and older. There is no admission charge and parking is free.

Happy with Las Vegas? Most visitors say they are, survey says

New head of Southern Nevada’s BLM takes Trump buyout after less than 2 months on job

Dow Jones loses 478 points, Nasdaq slips 0.2% on another volatile day for US stocks

Trump’s 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports go into effect

Attendees spin the wheel at the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s booth during the Aging Wellness Expo at The M on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees watch the Anthem Jazz Dancers perform during the March 2 Aging Wellness Expo at the South Point. The fall expo will take place Oct. 19 at the M Resort. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kellie James participates in a posture evaluation with Amber Cherveny, clinic director at Egoscue of Las Vegas, during the Aging Wellness Expo at The M on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s spring Aging Wellness Expo returns Saturday at South Point hotel-casino.

The Aging Wellness Expo, Nevada’s largest interactive gathering for active adults age 50 and older, is presented by Optum-Nevada. The convention runs from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. There is no admission charge and parking is free.

Attendees will have a chance to meet more than 60 exhibitors offering services in health care, prevention screening, retirement planning and home improvement, as well as listen to live speakers and participate in interactive events.

Presenting sponsor Optum-Nevada will showcase its 45-foot Medicine on the Move medical center, which has two examination rooms, a laboratory for urinalysis and blood tests, a radiology lab and a digital mammography unit. Attendees can schedule an annual wellness visit with Medicine on the Move.

The Review-Journal Live Well speaker series will include talks on Medicare, osteoarthritis, the myths of growing old and urgent care versus emergency room treatment. Other informational sessions will be available throughout the day, including presentations on tech, ageism and Alzheimer’s disease.

Throughout the event, the CenterWell Move &Groove Stage will host hourly fitness demonstrations featuring freestyle routines to get attendees moving. There will be live performances by various artists, including recording artist Chadwick Johnson and traditional hula dancers Hālau Hula ’O Kaleihoku.

Several Review-Journal news staff members, including Executive Editor Glenn Cook, reporters, anchors and editors, will be on hand to answer attendees’ questions and talk about the latest news in the community. Cook will interview Michael Ramirez, the Review-Journal’s two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist, on the stage at 10 a.m.

This is Optum-Nevada’s 10th year sponsoring the event. Other sponsors include Intermountain Health, Comprehensive Cancer Center, CenterWell, UMC and Humana.

Early attendees can enjoy complimentary coffee and pastries provided by Intermountain Health and Select Health. Comprehensive Cancer Centers will serve healthy juices and snacks in the afternoon.

Click here for the schedule of speakers and more information.