Roberto’s first taco shop location in Las Vegas closing

One of 12 original shops still standing in Las Vegas, the 1220 E. Harmon Ave. location will be closing on Jan. 31, Roberto’s said in a news release.

The first Roberto’s Taco Shop in Las Vegas will be making its final breakfast burrito at the end of this month.

For the 30 years, this location near UNLV, has served inexpensive traditional Mexican food such as enchiladas, tortas, burritos and of course, tacos.

The shopping center where the shop is located was sold three years ago and will be redeveloped by its new owner, the release said.

A new Roberto’s will open not too far from the current location at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway. The new store is scheduled to open March 1.