Rogers Foundation requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees

The Rogers Foundation is requiring that current and future employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, it announced Thursday.

The arts and education philanthropic group founded by Jim and Beverly Rogers includes affiliated nonprofits CORE, Educate Nevada Now, Rogers Art Loft and the recently announced Beverly Theater.

Rory Reid, the foundation’s CEO, said the organization thought the mandate was key to getting through the pandemic.

“This is a community problem, and we all need to do our part to protect each other. We’re proud that our current employees share this belief, and we are going to require it of anyone that wants to work for us in the future,” Reid said in a statement. “We feel strongly that as leaders in the philanthropic space in Southern Nevada, it is important that we lead by example in hopes that other organizations both big and small follow suit.”

Nearly 100 percent of the approximate 30 employees in the four organizations are vaccinated, according to a news release. Those without it have a “valid medical or religious exemption.”

Staff at The Rogers Foundation and its nonprofits facilitate scholarships to high school seniors in Southern Nevada, fund statewide educational reforms, sponsor artists-in-residences and more.

