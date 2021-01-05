52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Roller skating rink Crystal Palace up for sale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2021 - 5:38 pm
 
Crystal Palace (Google)
Crystal Palace (Google)

Roller skating rink Crystal Palace is on the market for the first time since its opening in 1986.

The 28,000-square-foot venue, located on Boulder Highway, is asking $4.5 million, according to listing details.

Listing broker Jennifer Weinberg of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said she remembers making trips to the skating rink as a child.

“It means the world to me,” Weinberg said. “I’ve had my birthday there, my kids have had their birthday there, so it’s a cool thing that I got to take the listing.”

She said the property is on the market because the owner plans to retire.

The venue sits on 2.3 acres and draws additional income through a Clear Channel billboard on site.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas sportsbooks suffer worst Sunday of NFL season
Las Vegas sportsbooks suffer worst Sunday of NFL season
2
LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea
LETTER: Fremont Street celebration was a bad idea
3
LETTER: More foot dragging by Nevada’s DETR
LETTER: More foot dragging by Nevada’s DETR
4
11-mile backup reported on I-15 near Primm
11-mile backup reported on I-15 near Primm
5
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs arrested in suspected DUI crash
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs arrested in suspected DUI crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Haley Austin, right, and Nathan Cameron make sandwiches for customers while working at Capriott ...
Capriotti’s acquires chicken wing chain
By / RJ

Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop announced Monday it has struck a deal to purchase Wing Zone, a fast-casual chain that specializes in chicken wings.

South Korean financial officers wearing face masks celebrate the opening for the Year 2021 trad ...
Markets fall as year of great expectations begins
By Stan Choe The Associated Press

The S&P 500 was 2.1% lower in afternoon trading, after earlier flipping from small gains to losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell from its record set last week and was down 621 points, or 2%, at 29,985. The Nasdaq composite was 2.2% lower, as of 9:27 p.m. Pacific time.

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo shows the Slack app icon being displayed on a computer screen in ...
Slack outage ties up first business day of 2021 for many
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

Slack, the messaging service used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage on Monday, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year’s holiday.