Roller skating rink Crystal Palace up for sale

Roller skating rink Crystal Palace is on the market for the first time since its opening in 1986.

Crystal Palace (Google)

The 28,000-square-foot venue, located on Boulder Highway, is asking $4.5 million, according to listing details.

Listing broker Jennifer Weinberg of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said she remembers making trips to the skating rink as a child.

“It means the world to me,” Weinberg said. “I’ve had my birthday there, my kids have had their birthday there, so it’s a cool thing that I got to take the listing.”

She said the property is on the market because the owner plans to retire.

The venue sits on 2.3 acres and draws additional income through a Clear Channel billboard on site.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

