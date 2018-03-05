Ross Dress for Less to open in downtown North Las Vegas

Ross Dress for Less will open Tuesday morning in a 25,000-square-foot space that once served as a grocery store at Fiesta Plaza in downtown North Las Vegas.

The clothing store serves as the third anchor tenant at the shopping center near North Las Vegas City Hall, joining La Bonita supermarket and Conn’s HomePlus furniture store.

“With Ross in Fiesta Plaza, we now have effective synergies between our anchor tenants and, more importantly, these expanding and popular brands to create a busy retail center,” said Cary Lefton, CEO of Agora Realty & Management.

It took about 30 months of negotiations before executives from Ross Dress for Less agreed in January 2017 to move into the 25,000-square-foot space vacated by La Bonita, Agora officials said last year. The supermarket moved to a 55,000-square-foot parcel within the same complex.

The 200,000-square-foot Fiesta Plaza was refurbished shortly after Agora Realty & Management spent $12.95 million two years ago to purchase the property at 2201 Civic Center Drive.

At the time, the shopping center was 55 percent occupied with no major anchors. Fiesta Plaza is now 80 percent occupied, anchored by Ross Dress For Less, La Bonita and Conn’s HomePlus furniture store.

The arrival of Ross Dress for Less comes as North Las Vegas slowly moves toward redeveloping the downtown area.

“Having a national retailer move into this plaza shows that there is confidence in the market, there’s strong demand and consumers are spending money,” said Gina Gavan, economic and business development director for North Las Vegas.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.