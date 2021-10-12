Sahara Las Vegas, Bass Pro Shops holding job fairs this week

Two separate job fairs are slated to take place this week in Las Vegas.

A screen shows the new branding for Sahara Las Vegas hotel-casino, formerly SLS Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Two separate job fairs are slated to happen this week in Las Vegas.

Sahara Las Vegas announced Monday it would be hosting a job fair for its soon-to-open restaurant The Noodle Den.

The Chinese restaurant is looking to fill about 25 positions across the front and back of the house. Candidates bilingual in Cantonese and/or Mandarin are strongly encouraged to apply, according to the company.

The job fair will take place at Paradise Lounge inside the Sahara on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. More details can be found at saharalasvegas.com/join-the-noodle-den-team.

Retailer Bass Pro Shops is gearing up for the holiday season with plans to hire 7,000 workers, including 54 employees at its Las Vegas store on 8200 Dean Martin Drive.

The company said it will host a national hiring event Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. Walk-ins are welcome, but interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance online at basspro.com/careers.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.