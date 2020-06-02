Sahara Las Vegas temporarily dumps its resort fee

The “For the Love of Vegas” promotion is valid for reserved stays beginning Thursday and runs through May 31, 2021.

The recently opened Casbar Lounge at Sahara Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sahara Las Vegas is nixing its resort fees for a limited time.

The property, located on the north end of the Strip, is waiving all resort fees for room reservations made from Monday through June 30. The “For the Love of Vegas” promotion is valid for reserved stays beginning Thursday and runs through May 31, 2021.

Parking will remain free.

“Las Vegas is America’s playground,” Paul Hobson, Sahara’s vice president and general manager, said in a Tuesday statement. “We know how much everyone has missed traveling and we’ve missed entertaining guests at our resort. Removing the resort fee for our first promotion is our way of welcoming guests back to the city and thanking them for their patronage.”

The property is set to open at 10 a.m. Thursday with its casino and pools. Northside Cafe, Casbar Lounge and Starbucks will reopen that day, and Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is set to reopen Friday.

