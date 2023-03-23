61°F
Business

Sale of shuttered Strip motel site approved by judge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2023 - 1:16 pm
 
Updated March 23, 2023 - 1:58 pm
The White Sands Motel, located on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Luxor, is seen on Thursda ...
The White Sands Motel, located on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Luxor, is seen on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The boarded-up White Sands Motel at 3889 Las Vegas Blvd. on the south Las Vegas Strip is shown ...
The boarded-up White Sands Motel at 3889 Las Vegas Blvd. on the south Las Vegas Strip is shown on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A long-shuttered motel site on the Las Vegas Strip is getting a new owner.

District Judge Gloria Sturman on Thursday approved the sale of the boarded-up former White Sands Motel property, across from the Luxor, to a North Dakota tribal nation for $10.25 million.

The buyer, the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, already owns nearly 22 acres along the south edge of Las Vegas’ famed resort corridor, and the latest purchase lets it fill a real estate doughnut hole of sorts.

The narrow, 1.1-acre parcel is surrounded on three sides by the former Route 91 Harvest festival site, most of which was purchased last year by the tribal group also known as Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

Once it completes the newest purchase, MHA Nation will have spent a total of roughly $115 million for real estate along Las Vegas Boulevard.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox, who attended Thursday’s court hearing, told the Review-Journal in a statement released by his office that the sales process isn’t complete yet, so it’s “premature to make comments at this time.”

The White Sands was built in 1959 and was advertised as a beautiful place offering TV, coffee and air conditioning.

It closed around 2008 and has been in rough shape for years, with a history of vandalism, vagrants and feral cats.

The property is owned by the estate of former White Sands owner Spartaco Colleli, who died in 1992, records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

