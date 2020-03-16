Sam Edelman closing Las Vegas Strip store amid virus spread

Footwear label Sam Edelman will be temporarily closing all of its retail locations, including the one inside the Forum Shops at Caesars.

A notice explaining the temporary closure of Apple The Forum Shops due to concerns about the transmission of the coronavirus on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The company issued a statement Monday saying the health and safety of its employees and customers area priority as concerns grow over the spread of the coronavirus.

All 14 of its U.S. flagship stores will remain closed through March 27 though customers can still purchase product online or at other retailers such as Nordstrom. Employees scheduled to work will be paid, according the retailer.

“We want to support everyone in this tough time and do our part in reducing the potential spread of the virus,” according to a company statement. “COVID-19 is impacting all of us and it’s incredibly important to us that we take care of our team and our clients.”

Sam Edelman is just one of a handful of retailers such as Apple, Nike and Urban Outfitters that have started to temporarily shut its doors because of the coronavirus.

