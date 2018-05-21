Sambalatte to open later this year at The Smith Center

A Las Vegas cafe will open its fourth location later this year at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Las Vegas.

Sambalatte has locations at Boca Park and near the intersection of Sunset Road and Jones Boulevard, according to the cafe’s website. A Molasky Corporate Center location downtown opened last year.

The cafe expects to break ground on the 1,400-square-foot space in the next couple of weeks, founder Luiz Oliveira said.

He hopes to open in August and hire at least 14 people to work there.

Conversations about a performing arts center location started before the center itself opened in 2012, Oliveira said.

The cafe will have an afternoon tea selection to go with Smith Center’s Broadway shows, he said.

“We believe this location will be a perfect match to elevate the brand with the right audience,” he said.

In November, Sambalatte closed its location at the former Monte Carlo — now Park MGM — during the hotel-casino’s brand change.

