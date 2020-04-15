Sam’s Club opens hours to first responders, health care workers

Beginning Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m., those on the front line battling the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to shop at the store with no membership needed.

Beginning Sunday, April 19, 2020, from 8 to 10 a.m., first responders and health care workers will be able to shop at Sam's Club, regardless of club membership. (Sam's Club)

Beginning Sunday, April 19, 2020, from 8 to 10 a.m., first responders and health care workers will be able to shop at Sam's Club, regardless of club membership. (Sam's Club)

Beginning Sunday, April 19, 2020, from 8 to 10 a.m., first responders and health care workers will be able to shop at Sam's Club, regardless of club membership. (Sam's Club)

First responders and health care workers are receiving an assist from Sam’s Club.

Beginning Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m., those on the front line battling the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to shop at the store. Membership for those workers will not be a requirement during those hours.

The program will be in effect until further notice, a company release said.

“I want to thank all our heroes, health care workers, first responders and our associates for all you’re doing and the way you’re helping our communities,” Lance de la Rosa, Sam’s Club executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement Tuesday announcing the move.

The company had used the hours for its own associates, a Sam’s Club spokeswoman said.

All shoppers will be provided with and highly encouraged to wear masks while they are shopping at the club during this time.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.