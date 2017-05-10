Sarah Jessica Parker to open Bellagio boutique

The grand opening of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker at MGM National Harbor casino Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in National Harbor, Maryland, near Washington, D.C. (MGM Resorts International)

Sarah Jessica Parker of “Sex and the City” fame will open a boutique at Bellagio.

This is the actor, producer and designer’s second standalone store and first in the West, according to a statement.

The SJP store will sell shoes, handbags and accessories. In December, Parker opened her first standalone store in another MGM property, MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The Bellagio store will replace La Scarpa shoe and handbag store closing later this month. Parker started SJP in February 2014, according to the statement.

