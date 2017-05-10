ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Business

Sarah Jessica Parker to open Bellagio boutique

By Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2017 - 9:20 am
 

Sarah Jessica Parker of “Sex and the City” fame will open a boutique at Bellagio.

This is the actor, producer and designer’s second standalone store and first in the West, according to a statement.

The SJP store will sell shoes, handbags and accessories. In December, Parker opened her first standalone store in another MGM property, MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The Bellagio store will replace La Scarpa shoe and handbag store closing later this month. Parker started SJP in February 2014, according to the statement.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like