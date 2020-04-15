SBA promised $10K. Now it’s $1K

Recent changes to a program for small businesses will leave them with much less cash in their pockets.

The U.S. Small Business Administration reduced the amount it will give applicants from an original offering of up to $10,000 down to $1,000 for its Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance due to high demand. The money does not have to be repaid.

“To ensure that the greatest number of applicants can receive assistance during this challenging time, the amount of your Advance will be determined by the number of your pre-disaster (i.e., as of January 31, 2020) employees. The Advance will provide $1,000 per employee up to a maximum of $10,000,” according to an SBA email sent to a Las Vegas applicant, obtained by the Review-Journal and confirmed by the Nevada SBA office.

