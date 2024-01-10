Sean Christy named GM of Review-Journal’s digital advertising arm

Christy brings more than 30 years of sales leadership experience with digital and newspaper companies to his new post at Lightning Digital.

Sean Christy is the new general manager of Lightning Digital. (Las Vegas Review Journal)

Sean Christy has been promoted to general manager of Lightning Digital, the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s online marketing and advertising arm.

Lightning Digital is an all-in-one campaign management team that creates custom, in-house digital business programs. Christy said he’s excited to take on the new leadership role within the company. He first joined the team in 2022, serving as senior director of digital advertising.

“I am pleased to lead the charge of a results-driven team that’s been most effective in supporting companies to extend customer reach and exceed goals,” he said. “I consider it a dream position when you get to work beside a well-oiled machine of digital marketing strategists, creative professionals, and analytic gurus committed to the success of our clients.”

Christy, who has more than 30 years of sales leadership experience with digital and newspaper companies, will spearhead Lightning Digital’s growth, targeting and reaching consumers across traditional and nontraditional platforms. He will be directly involved in developing strategies and ensuring sales execution with nationwide teams.

Since first joining Lightning Digital, Christy is credited with playing a vital role in positioning the company to become a premier provider of digital solutions to help advertisers identify their audiences and exceed revenue goals in competitive environments, the company said.

“In just two years, Sean has seamlessly and effectively managed Lightning Digital teams that serve major clients facing the challenge of navigating a fast-paced, ever-changing digital landscape,” said Michael LaBonia, senior vice president of sales for the Review-Journal. “We know Sean is the right fit to lead such a dynamic team and serve diverse clients to achieve success at every turn.”

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.