Seasoned bilingual journalist named ‘RJ en español’ editor

Laura Anaya-Morga at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A seasoned multilingual journalist has taken the helm of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Spanish language newspaper and website.

Laura Anaya-Morga was tapped as editor of Review-Journal en español — the longest-running news operation catered to Latinos in Southern Nevada.

“I am determined to leverage my past experiences and highlight the different corners of Southern Nevada’s vibrant Latino communities,” Anaya-Morga said. “I’m proud to join an award-winning news organization that understands its readership is as diverse as our team and the stories we cover.”

She previously worked at the Long Beach Post, where she was a general assignment reporter and then the lead journalist for the newspaper’s Spanish language operation.

Anaya-Morga, a Southern California native, also completed internships with the Los Angeles Times, where she later worked as an editorial assistant. It was a project there on Latinos in the area that fostered her passion to give those communities a voice, she said.

She earned a bachelor’s in media and cultural studies from the University of California, Riverside.

Anaya-Morga said she wants to replicate the informative news her Mexican-born parents consumed when she was a child.

She wants to be “someone that the community can trust and that they can feel that their concerns are being heard,” she added.

Said Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook: “Laura is the right person at the right time to energize the Review-Journal’s Spanish-language coverage. Her experience covering Spanish-speaking communities and immersing herself in them will serve our audience well.”

Anaya-Morga’s duties include producing original reporting, and curating the newspaper’s online content and the print product that publishes every Wednesday.

“Laura’s addition to the team follows a continuing trend to collectively and innovatively enable the RJ and Review-Journal en español to report culturally unique news,” said Jim Prather, the Review-Journal’s vice president for digital strategy.

Anaya-Morga encouraged members of the community reach out at lanaya-morga@reviewjournal.com

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.