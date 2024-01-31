Second Aldi in the works for another part of valley

The Las Vegas Valley could be getting at least two Aldi stores.

Site work continues for a retail center on South Rainbow Boulevard near West Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Discount grocery chain Aldi is listed as a tenant for the center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A rendering of the exterior of the proposed Aldi location in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

Aldi opens its first Arizona-area store in Goodyear, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov 5, 2020, bringing shoppers premium food at great prices. The chain could soon be bringing its first store to Nevada. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for Aldi)

A discount grocery chain could be bringing multiple locations to Southern Nevada.

Aldi is listed as a tenant of a retail center planned near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and West Arby Avenue just south of the 215-Beltway in the southwest valley, Clark County records show.

This is the second Aldi location planned for the valley as the grocery chain has also submitted plans for a store in the city of Henderson.

It’s unclear how quickly the Aldi locations could be constructed and open. Aldi didn’t return multiple requests for comment on its growth plans in Southern Nevada.

New site plans filed with Clark County call for a 32,000-square-foot grocery with an adjoining 10,800 square feet of retail space in the southway valley. Building permits haven’t been issued for construction of the grocery and retail building. The Clark County Building Department is requesting modifications to the building plans.

Other retail and restaurant buildings also are planned for the site.

These locations, if developed, would be the first Aldi stores in Nevada for the German-based grocery chain, which is known for keeping costs low by having many private-label brands, not bagging groceries and encouraging customers to return grocery carts by having a 25 cent-deposit to use one. The chain has more than 2,000 locations in 36 states, according to Aldi’s website.

