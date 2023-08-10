92°F
Business

Secretary Yellen to speak on economy in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2023 - 2:26 pm
 
Updated August 10, 2023 - 2:37 pm
Janet Yellen, seen in 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Janet Yellen, seen in 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
FILE - Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto speaking on how the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Neva ...
FILE - Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto speaking on how the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Nevada's clean energy economy while James Halsey (back left) the business manager for IBEW 357, Mark Peckham (back center) a political organizer for EDF Action and Yazmyn Pelaez (back left) a communications associate for the Nevada Conservation League and Education fund, listen in. Friday Aug. 19, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will visit the Las Vegas Valley on Monday.

Her remarks are supposed to be about the economy in advance of the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

She will speak at 2 p.m. at a clean energy facility at 808 N. Lamb Blvd, according to a news release.

In her speech, Yellen is expected to discuss the success of the Inflation Reduction Act as a key pillar of Bidenomics, according to the release.

“One year into implementation, she will highlight progress toward achieving the Inflation Reduction Act’s three goals: tackling climate change, expanding economic opportunity, and building energy security and economic resilience.”

Before the speech, Yellen will tour the Training Center to see the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers cutting edge clean energy training programs, which train workers to take advantage of the opportunities created by the growth of the clean energy economy.Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X, formerly Twitter.

