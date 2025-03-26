Secure your tea time: Strip hotel unveils latest renovations

The property has transformed one of its floors to include a bar and one of the brand’s “iconic” tea lounges.

Replacing the SkyBar, is new intimate bar and lounge Hard Shake, named after a shaking technique from Japanese bartender Kazuo Uyeda. The bar is “reimagining” the former space, with dark stone and gold fixtures, offering craft cocktails and small dishes. (Waldorf Astoria)

The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas has unveiled its newly remodeled 23rd floor, including a Peacock Alley and new bar Hard Shake, both with designs from global architecture and design firm Rockwell Group. This comes after the property announced a multimillion-dollar, property-wide renovation in late 2023.

Originally on the 23rd floor was the lobby and front desk, which was moved to the ground floor to make room for the new additions, according to the hotel company. The new locations have been open since March 20.

The Las Vegas location now has a Peacock Alley, a tea lounge featured in other Waldorf Astoria locations and is the brand’s signature. The lounge serves afternoon tea, with two exclusive tea blends, small sandwiches and scones. It has lounge seating, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Strip. Inspired by the peacock itself, a feather-shaped bar acts as the centerpiece with custom light fixtures and a color palette of muted blues and grays, according to Waldorf Astoria.

Replacing the SkyBar is new intimate bar and lounge Hard Shake, named after a shaking technique from Japanese bartender Kazuo Uyeda. The bar is “reimagining” the former space, with dark stone and gold fixtures, offering craft cocktails and small dishes.

Hard Shake is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Peacock Alley offers tea service at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday and lounge seating is available from 11 a.m. to midnight on Monday and Tuesday.

Renovations have been underway at the 47-story, 389-room property operated by Hilton for around two years, including moving the lobby, redesigning all guest rooms and suites, as well as upgrading their over 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.