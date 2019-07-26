See if you qualify for $125 from Equifax data breach settlement
In the aftermath of one of the largest data breaches in history, Equifax has agreed to pay between $575 million and $700 million to the more than 147 million Americans whose financial data was exposed in 2017.
To see if you’re eligible for part of the settlement, go to www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com, where you can file a claim.
Those who had their data compromised can choose between free credit monitoring or $125. Some claimants might be eligible to be paid up to $20,000 for time spent remedying fraud and out-of-pocket losses, according to Equifax.
The settlement site says those affected could be eligible for at least seven years of free assisted identity restoration services to help remedy the effects of identity theft and fraud.