See inside this updated Target in Henderon – PHOTOS

A Henderson Target recently unveiled a redesigned store, with the store director saying it felt like “a long time coming.”

The Target at 350 W. Lake Mead Parkway underwent a 16-week remodel, adding new additions to the store alongside updating some existing departments. The remodel comes just ahead of the holiday season, with the store gearing up to hire 40 to 60 seasonal employees to assist during the rush, said store director Enid Corso.

“We’ve really needed this remodel,” said Corso. “We’re all excited that we’re a part of the community now and that we can evolve with everybody else in Las Vegas.”

Outside, the order pickup and drive up area has been expanded and is “ready for the holidays,” said Corso.

At the front of the store, 10 checkout lanes were added — four regular checkout lanes and six self checkout lanes. Additionally, the in-store Starbucks was remodelled, expanding and adding new seating.

The store’s cafe has been permanently removed, but Corso said “guests aren’t really feeling it, except for the popcorn.”

The fashion department was the biggest transformation said Corso. Mannequins were added as well as updated lighting and displays.

Over in the beauty section, the makeup and women’s grooming has been updated to reflect the new store style, with the addition of a men’s grooming section.

Next to beauty and grooming, the market or grocery section has been updated with new signage and lighting, as well as the addition of the juice bar endcap. Additionally, adjacent to the market, the chemicals and paper section has been expanded.

Towards the back, the tech section got an update, with shorter aisles and a small seating section to assist guests in the department.

The store’s restrooms as overhead signage also got an update in the remodel.

