‘Selfie!’: Photo pop-up coming to Las Vegas Strip
A photo pop-up experience drawing inspiration from the Pantone color system is coming to a shopping center on the Las Vegas Strip this summer.
Get ready to say “selfie!” at a Las Vegas Strip shopping destination with a new pop-up experience.
Fashion Show Las Vegas is bringing back Selfie Studio with a new theme: The Color Theory Tour. The complimentary pop-up exhibit, created in partnership with Atlanta-based NGK Agency, will take over The Great Hall starting July 18.
Before entering, guests will take a “Color Personality Quiz” to match them with the best color for their mood and mindset.
The installation will draw inspiration from the Pantone color system, featuring eight “art-inspired” sets for patrons to pose with, including tranquil cyan; mystical purple; fierce red; playful pink; electric orange; happy yellow; methodical blue; and nurturing green.
There is no set end date for the exhibit.
