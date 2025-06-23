87°F
Business

‘Selfie!’: Photo pop-up coming to Las Vegas Strip

This photo provided by Fashion Show Las Vegas shows the Selfie Studio pop-up opening July 18, 2 ...
This photo provided by Fashion Show Las Vegas shows the Selfie Studio pop-up opening July 18, 2025 at the shopping center on the Las Vegas Strip. (Fashion Show Las Vegas)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2025 - 11:46 am
 

Get ready to say “selfie!” at a Las Vegas Strip shopping destination with a new pop-up experience.

Fashion Show Las Vegas is bringing back Selfie Studio with a new theme: The Color Theory Tour. The complimentary pop-up exhibit, created in partnership with Atlanta-based NGK Agency, will take over The Great Hall starting July 18.

Before entering, guests will take a “Color Personality Quiz” to match them with the best color for their mood and mindset.

The installation will draw inspiration from the Pantone color system, featuring eight “art-inspired” sets for patrons to pose with, including tranquil cyan; mystical purple; fierce red; playful pink; electric orange; happy yellow; methodical blue; and nurturing green.

There is no set end date for the exhibit.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MORE STORIES