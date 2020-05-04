Seniors, people with disabilities getting own hours at Costco

Costco will implement new rules Monday that, in addition to requiring face masks, will allow seniors 60 and older to shop from 9-10 a.m. weekdays, according to the company’s website.

Costco (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Costco will implement new rules Monday that in addition to requiring face masks will allow seniors 60 and older to shop from 9-10 a.m. weekdays, according to the company’s website.

People with disabilities also will be able to shop during those hours, but no guests will be admitted.

The pharmacy will be open during those hours, but not the food court.

Costco will limit the purchase to three items of beef, poultry and pork. Reusable shopping bags will be permitted.

No more than two people will be allowed to enter the store per membership card.

Most U.S. Costco locations, including gas stations, will return to normal operating hours, the site says. For more specific information, call your local Costco.