Sephora suspending makeovers in North America

Sephora Americas President and Chief Executive Jean-André Rougeot outlined that it was one out of a number of steps made to ensure customers and staff are kept safe.

Pedestrians walk past a Sephora store in New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Popular makeup retailer Sephora is taking extra precautions by announcing earlier this week it will stop all makeup application services in North America.

Sephora Americas President and Chief Executive Jean-André Rougeot outlined that it was one out of a number of steps made to ensure customers and staff are kept safe.

“We are suspending all paid and free in-store services, makeup and skincare applications, and classes until further notice,” Rougeot said in a statement. “We invite you to engage with our well-trained employees who are happy to teach and coach on how to use and apply product through face charts and tools like our Digital Makeover Guide and Virtual Artist.”

Customers who have booked makeovers or skincare services will be notified of the change, according to the CEO.

He advised shoppers to test products on their arm or use a disposable applicator instead of applying product directly on the face.

While Sephora stores still are open for business, those customers who may feel more comfortable shopping online are able to have standard shipping fees waved until the end of this month using the code FREESHIP, according to Rougeot.

Sephora has about 10 locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, according to its website.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.