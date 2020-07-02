Several Las Vegas Bank of America branches temporarily closed

Several Las Vegas branches of Bank of America have temporarily closed, with the company citing staffing shortages.

The Bank of America website indicates there are about 40 Las Vegas Valley branch or ATM locations.

In a statement to 8 News Now, the company said the branches are expected to reopen “soon.”

“Throughout this time, we have been balancing the need to stay open to provide access for our clients while prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and clients,” the statement reads. “As such, there have been times that we have decided to temporarily close some sites on occasion as we operate with an abundance of caution. So, for example, this may happen when more employees find themselves needing to take time off unexpectedly to care for family members during these times and we may not have enough staff to sufficiently maintain onsite services.”

The statement went on to say the bank works “to ensure that the full-service ATMs onsite are regularly restocked so that customers can still transact for the most common needs, along with mobile and online banking, and of course clients can visit other nearby financial centers. Clients are encouraged to check their Bank of America mobile app for the most up-to-date list of operating hours and temporary closures.”

According to the the company’s website, the local centers affected include:

— Bermuda/Windmill: 505 E. Windmill Lane, Suite 1E

— Paradise Valley: 1077 E. Sahara Ave.

— Tropicana/Decatur: 4800 W. Tropicana Ave.

— Plaza: 300 S. Fourth St.

— Silverado/Bermuda: 410 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

— Craig/Rancho: 4361 N. Rancho Drive

— Southern Highlands: 4840 W. Cactus Ave.

— Airport Center: 6035 S. Eastern Ave.

— South Rainbow: 7280 S Rainbow Blvd.

— University: 4795 S. Maryland Parkway

— Farm/Durango: 8450 W. Farm Road

— Tropicana/Ft. Apache: 4910 S. Fort Apache Road

— Ft. Apache/Sahara: 2451 S. Fort Apache Road

