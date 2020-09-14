Several Las Vegas companies report layoffs

A number of hotel operators told the state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation earlier this month that they would lay off employees.

Rio in Las Vegas on May 9, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Several Las Vegas companies reported layoffs this month.

A number of hotel operators told the state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation this month that they would lay off employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marriott Ownership Resorts, which operates timeshares, said it laid off 47 employees at its Grand Chateau location. Most of the positions were in sales and marketing. At the same location, Marriott Resorts Hospitality Inc. said it would lay off 65 employees, including bartenders, cooks, housekeeping staff, and van drivers.

Marriott said resort occupancy and sales tours have been “drastically reduced due to” the state’s emergency directives “which continue to restrict operations impacting reservations,” according to its Sept. 2 letter to DETR.

Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Inc said in its Sept. 2 letter that it closed its Las Vegas Rio location and permanently laid off 12 employees. The company’s Las Vegas Harrah’s resort facility will also be closed and 35 employees have been laid off.

Get Fresh Co., one of the largest distributors of produce and pre-cut fruits and vegetables, said in a notice to the state that it permanently laid off 132 employees Friday, all of whom were initially furloughed at the onset of the pandemic.

The notices comply with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs so they have time to find work elsewhere.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s website, a 60-day notice is required if a company with at least 100 full-time employees plans to lay off at least 50 people at a single site. Employers who do not comply with the WARN Act are liable to pay each affected employee an amount equal to back pay and benefits for the violation period, which can last up to 60 days.

Get Fresh said Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Phase Two directive, which limits occupancy capacity and restricts large gatherings, has “impacted the demand for our products and services from our customers, including casinos, hotels, restaurants, bars and convention business.”

The company added that the restrictions were “unforeseeable and totally outside of our control but they nevertheless have negatively affected the volume of our business.”

Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines told DETR it would layoff 92 employees and furlough 13 employees. Domestic business for scenic air tours, which is the company’s main business model, “has remained at a standstill.” The furloughs are expected to remain until at least early 2021, when tourist season usually begins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.