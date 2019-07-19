Sewage backup closes businesses at Spring Valley plaza

Several businesses and restaurants on the corner of Jones and Spring Mountain were closed Thursday after a sewage problem, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Ramen Tatsu in Mountain View Plaza at 3400 S. Jones Blvd. in Las Vegas is closed Thursday, July 18, 2019, due to a sewa backup. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Businesses at a Spring Valley plaza were forced to close Thursday because of a sewage backup, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

“There is an active sewage overflow in the alley behind your facility. This is considered an imminent health hazard, so all food operations must cease and desist,” read a notice from the health district pinned on several restaurants and businesses on the northeast corner of South Jones Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

Water was shut off to the plaza after the backup was reported Thursday afternoon, said health district spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore. Water cannot be restored until the property owner fixes the problem and the health district inspects, she said.

“Remain closed until repairs have been made and clean up completed,” read another post at EDO Gastro Tapas & Wine.

Sizemore wasn’t sure when water would be restored or when businesses would be allowed to reopen. But inspectors were out checking on some locations about 4:30 p.m., she said.

