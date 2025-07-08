79°F
Business

‘Shark Tank’ stars, local entrepreneurs to converge on Las Vegas for summit

Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and Daymond John in 2013. Herjavec and John will attend the Clove ...
Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner and Daymond John in 2013. Herjavec and John will attend the Clover x Shark Tank Summit at The Venetian in September. (Reuters/Gus Ruelas)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Organizers from Clover, a point-of-sale platform, and Sony Pictures Television, which produces “Shark Tank,” announced Tuesday featured speakers for the inaugural Clover x Shark Tank Summit coming to The Venetian this September.

The award-winning entrepreneurship show will send famed investors Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary and Daniel Lubetzky — the “sharks” — to the summit, which aims to empower small business owners, from Sept. 28-30.

They will join former principal Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban, entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and Clover Chief Empowerment Officer Tabitha Brown, who were previously announced.

Participating entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to network with fellow business owners and industry leaders.

“Small businesses are not just the backbone of our economy — they represent the dreams, grit, and innovation that shape our communities,” a Clover spokesperson told the Review-Journal in an email. “At Clover, we believe their success is a collective responsibility.”

Three to five small businesses will be selected to pitch to the “sharks” and receive up to $50,000, the Clover spokesperson said. Summit organizers aim to combat the small business failure rate — about half of businesses fail in their first five years, according to 2024 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Interested business owners can apply to pay $1,500 to register for the event, until tickets sell out. Alternatively, they can apply on Clover’s website to win an access pass — 125 will be available, providing free entry and accommodations — by Aug. 11, according to the spokesperson.

Contact Isaiah Steinberg at isteinberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @IsaiahStei27 on X.

