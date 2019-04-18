Sheila Hernandez named executive director for The Bridge at Paradise Valley

Sheila Hernandez (The Bridge at Paradise Valley)

Sheila Hernandez was recently named executive director for The Bridge at Paradise Valley, an assisted living community in Las Vegas.

“I love hearing about our residents’ lives and helping our seniors at this vulnerable stage of their lives,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez started her career in senior living in 2002 as a caregiver/med tech. She earned her administrator’s license in 2016 and most recently served as administrator at Blue Sky Memory Care in Las Vegas. She also has training in dementia and medical coding and billing.

Photector, previously known as PEIR, announced a corporate rebrand and several new key senior hires: Neal Gehrig, senior director of sales; Josh Evans, vice president of product; Bonnie Hanson, head of brand and marketing; and Dan Holmoe, director of user experience and design.

FEA Consulting Engineers has appointed Michael Roeder to mechanical, electrical and plumbing contract administrator.

Divine Events, a Nevada catering company, has named Anna Long as its director of sales.

B&P Advertising, Media and Public Relations recently added five new employees to its creative, public relations and office management teams. Shannon Sarver returns to B&P as a copywriter and broadcast producer. Matt Enger also rejoins B&P as an art director. Pam Sheftall joins B&P as a production artist. The newest member of B&P’s public relations team is public relations account executive Ann-Marie Auger-Andrews. Melanie Martines has been hired as B&P’s office manager.

Nevada Donor Network announced the hiring of Louis Napolitano as education and development manager. In his new position, Napolitano is responsible for the oversight, coordination and presentation of training and development for all employees.

Alverson Taylor & Sanders announced that attorney D. Andrew Lajoie joined the firm. Andrew practices civil litigation defense.

