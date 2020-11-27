Shoppers brave chilly temps seeking Black Friday jackpot

Las Vegas brothers Mo and Iliass Khould lined up almost 24 hours before GameStop opened seeking the prize of a new Xbox gaming system.

Las Vegas brothers Mo and Iliass Khould commenced their Black Friday shopping mission earlier than most this year.

The siblings arrived at the GameStop on East Tropicana Avenue not on Friday morning but almost a full day earlier, at 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They then waited, and waited, and waited for a chance to get a new Xbox gaming console when the doors opened on this Black Friday version 2020.

“Almost 24 hours,” Mo Khould, 17, said. “I better get one.”

By Friday at 5 a.m., the brothers were bundled up in the darkness on the concrete sidewalk in the cold, in front of the store with seven others. They fought off exhaustion and chilly temperatures, clinging to the hope that the GameStop would have the new Xbox for sale.

“I’ve been sitting in the car the whole time,” Iliass Khould, 15, said. “It’s been really boring.”

“I’m pretty sure that it is due to COVID that they didn’t have enough time to produce as much as they would like,” Mo Khould said. “Everyone is trying to get them. The holidays are coming up. We’ve been having the same console for almost seven years now so everyone is just trying to get a new upgrade I guess.”

Ultimately the brothers were successful in getting a new Xbox — unlike some folks who lined up Friday for gaming consoles at stores across the Las Vegas Valley. At the Walmart on East Tropicana, more than a dozen people showed up for the 5 a.m. store opening. Just about everyone in line was seeking a new gaming system from either Xbox or PlayStation.

They would soon be disappointed in their quest for gaming glory. Shopper Omar Sotolongo arrived at the Walmart at 3:30 a.m.

“I was out here trying to get the PlayStation 5,” Sotolongo said, adding he quickly found out “they were not selling them in stores. It is kind of annoying.”

He was prepared to spend somewhere between $500 to $650 on the new system. He’s not giving up yet, but the prospects appear bleak.

“My best bet right now is probably just paying double the price on resale,” Sotolongo said, adding he doubts he would do that. Instead he plans to wait it out, likely until next year, to get the new system.

Sotolongo said getting up so early and heading to Walmart on Black Friday was not a total bust though. He went shopping anyway at Walmart and got some big-time bargains.

“I got some great deals,” he said. “Sound bar. Gifts for the kids. And, little stuff we always need.”

The holiday shopping season is different this year, but Nevada retailers have still enticed shoppers on Black Friday.

“People will still go out,” said Stephanie Cegielski, spokeswoman for the International Council of Shopping Centers. “They’re either just going to spend less time in malls and shopping centers or they’re going to do curbside or in-store pickup of items they ordered online.”

With coronavirus cases climbing across the country including in Nevada, residents have been encouraged to stay home. The move might signal a downturn in retail sales but Cegielski said customers are just heading online instead of stepping inside a store.

“I expect that we will see a lot of online shopping all the way through Monday, which is more a side effect of the pandemic,” she said.

ICSC found the number of people expected to shop on Black Friday — 72 percent — was in line with last year’s figure. The survey polled 1,002 U.S. residents between Nov. 13 and Nov. 15.

The trade organization said fewer shoppers will also visit a brick-and-mortar shop compared to last year with 69 percent saying they would visit a store, down from 84 percent in 2019. It also found, for the first time, shoppers picked safety over promotions as the driving factor for which stores they would visit.

Thirty-six percent of respondents said a retailer’s COVID-19 safety precautions was the top factor in getting them to shop there as opposed to any deals or promotions.

Bryan Wachter, a spokesman for the Retail Association of Nevada, anticipates a more tempered shopping season even if retailers ramp up safety precautions.

“We’re seeing indications that Nevada consumers are feeling the financial effects of the pandemic more than the national average and are beginning to tighten their household budgets,” he said in a statement. “With Nevada being second in the nation for unemployment, we are not expecting that holiday sales in Nevada will be setting any records, and in fact, we might even see numbers decline this year.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

