Shoppers crowd Las Vegas stores for Black Friday deals

Jorge Santiago and his wife, Lesly, walk out with their purchases after Thanksgiving Day shopping at Best Buy in Henderson Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Louis Tamarit, left, and Luisa Puentes walk out with their flat-screen TV purchase after Thanksgiving Day shopping at Best Buy in Henderson Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Daniel Lopez, center, loads his flat screen TV into the trunk of an SUV after Thanksgiving Day shopping at Best Buy in Henderson Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Maria Flores walks out with her purchase after Thanksgiving Day shopping at Best Buy in Henderson Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Forget the age of Aquarius — this is the age of Amazon.

Furniture, flat screens and food can be delivered directly to your door, so why bother with the rituals of Black Friday or forgo family traditions to wait in line after a Thanksgiving dinner that’s closer to lunch?

“It’s an experience,” said Nigel Inciong. “It’s about the hype.”

Inciong arrived at a Henderson Best Buy at midnight after Thanksgiving with his daughter and his friends, making the electronics store his last stop for the night.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, 69 percent of Americans plan to shop over Thanksgiving weekend. About 70 percent of prospective shoppers said they were planning to shop on Black Friday, while 48 percent were gearing up for Cyber Monday deals.

Only 19 percent of respondents said they would go shopping right after Thanksgiving, but on Thursday night the parking lot at Best Buy was packed with cars.

“There’s no more Thanksgiving. Now, shopping starts right after dinner,” Inciong said. “It’s a religion.”

He missed out, he said, because even though he technically got to the store before Black Friday even started, he was still seven hours late for doorbuster deals. It’s not a huge loss, Inciong said, because he still does most of his holiday shopping online.

But for some shoppers, Black Friday is about more than finding the best possible deal.

Maria Flores said Black Friday shopping has been her family’s Thanksgiving tradition for the past six years. This year they had the turkey done by 2 p.m. and went out shopping immediately.

“We want it now,” she laughed, lifting up a bluetooth speaker.

Flores isn’t in the majority, but she’s not alone — 26 percent of survey respondents said shopping with their family is a holiday tradition.

She said Thanksgiving night and Black Friday are the best times to get “the big stuff,” like TVs and electronics.

Early Thanksgiving morning, George Lee huddled in the cold outside another Best Buy near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. Lee said he got to the store at 1 a.m., and was in line behind people who had been waiting since Wednesday.

It was his first run-in with Black Friday, he said, because his friend was paying him to hold a spot for a deal on a 50-inch TV.

“He told me he found out about it yesterday and it was too good to pass up,” Lee said.

Lee said he wasn’t interested in Black Friday shopping, but his car is bigger and he wanted to let his friend, who works as an Uber driver, get some sleep.

“Why not,” he said, “I could use the extra cash.”

On Thanksgiving night, shoppers rushed in and out of a Henderson Toys ‘R’ Us well past its posted closing time.

“There’s kind of an energy to it,” said Jenny Frizelle, who went to Toys ‘R’ Us to buy Legos for her daughter.

Frizelle, a mother of eight, said she usually spends about eight hours shopping on Black Friday. She says it gives her more peace of mind to buy gifts directly from a store.

“There’s no panicking about whether it’ll come on time or if it’ll be broken during shipping,” she said.

Going into the store also gives Frizelle time to browse for “the little stuff” — things that catch her eye or seem like a good bargain.

“I like seeing and touching whatever I’m going to buy before I buy it,” Alvin Reinhart said, pointing at a shopping cart full of NERF guns, dolls and toy cars. “I’m old school.”

His son nodded as he loaded bicycles into the back of an SUV.

There are some things that you just have to buy from a store, Jaysun Moton said, like clothes. He and his wife went to the Galleria at Sunset late Thursday to chase deals at H&M.

Moton said he’s not big on Black Friday shopping and won’t camp out in front of a store, but he started holiday shopping the day before so he wouldn’t miss out on any deals.

“That’s not Black Friday, that’s leftover Friday,” he said. “That’s like getting a plate of food and not eating it until the next day.”