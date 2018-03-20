Business

Shoptalk attracts 7,500 retail and e-commerce insiders — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2018 - 4:38 pm
 

Over 7,500 people traveled to Las Vegas this week for Shoptalk, which bills itself as the world’s largest conference for retail and e-commerce innovation.

Attendance is up almost 40 percent compared to last year, according to the conference’s website.

Visitors to The Venetian learned about new technologies, business models and consumer trends.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

