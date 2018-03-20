Shoptalk attracts 7,500 retail and e-commerce insiders — PHOTOS

Over 7,500 people traveled to Las Vegas this week for Shoptalk, retail and e-commerce conference

Kanaru Fukushima, center, marketing director at Fitforcommerce, speaks to a customer during ShopTalk, the world’s largest conference for retail and ecommerce innovation, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lance Wilewski skateboards inside a VISA booth during ShopTalk, the world’s largest conference for retail and ecommerce innovation, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lance Wilewski skateboards inside a VISA booth during ShopTalk, the world's largest conference for retail and ecommerce innovation, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lance Wilewski skateboards inside a VISA booth during ShopTalk, the world's largest conference for retail and ecommerce innovation, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Christiana Vining, second left, brand ambassador at Shyft, speaks to a customer during ShopTalk, the world's largest conference for retail and ecommerce innovation, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Conferencegoers at a Predict Spring booth during ShopTalk, the world's largest conference for retail and ecommerce innovation, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

People attend ShopTalk, the world’s largest conference for retail and ecommerce innovation, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

People attend ShopTalk, the world’s largest conference for retail and ecommerce innovation, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Google booth during ShopTalk, the world’s largest conference for retail and ecommerce innovation, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Andrew Ripka, cloud customer engineer, speaks to a customer at the Google booth during ShopTalk, the world’s largest conference for retail and ecommerce innovation, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Google booth during ShopTalk, the world’s largest conference for retail and ecommerce innovation, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Over 7,500 people traveled to Las Vegas this week for Shoptalk, which bills itself as the world’s largest conference for retail and e-commerce innovation.

Attendance is up almost 40 percent compared to last year, according to the conference’s website.

Visitors to The Venetian learned about new technologies, business models and consumer trends.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.