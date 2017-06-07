Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Strip plans $1.16M in construction

Showcase Mall (Google Street View)

Changes are coming to Showcase Mall.

The Strip property received a construction permit earlier this month detailing $1.16 million worth of work to its second floor.

The work includes demolishing 22,000 square feet of tenant space, removing interior finishes and preparing the space for an unnamed future tenant.

The permit was issued May 17, according to county records. A representative with the property owners, Jordache jeans founders the Nakash family and New York investment firm Gindi Capital, could not be reached for comment.

On May 3, the Grand Canyon Experience gift shop housed in that part of the property announced its move to Grand Bazaar Shops.

The shop had announced an opening date of July 1, according to its account on Facebook.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.