Shuttered Las Vegas movie theater lands new tenants

The exterior of Fit Club Las Vegas, a new location inside a former Regal movie theater on Eastern Avenue, is seen in Las Vegas Dec. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Fitness grips and ropes are ready to use inside Fit Club Las Vegas, a newly opened gym inside a former movie theater in Las Vegas Dec. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Co-owner of Fit Club Las Vegas, Ryan Diaz, stands for a portrait on the gym floor in Las Vegas Dec. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Weight plates are seen inside Fit Club Las Vegas, a newly opened gym inside a former movie theater in Las Vegas Dec. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Exercise equipment is seen inside Fit Club Las Vegas, a newly opened gym inside a former movie theater in Las Vegas Dec. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

A rope is seen inside Fit Club Las Vegas, a newly opened gym inside a former movie theater in Las Vegas Dec. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Exercise equipment is seen inside Fit Club Las Vegas, a newly opened gym inside a former movie theater in Las Vegas Dec. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Merchandise is available for purchase at the entrance of Fit Club Las Vegas, a newly opened gym inside a former movie theater in Las Vegas Dec. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Weights sit at the ready at Fit Club Las Vegas, a newly opened gym inside a former movie theater in Las Vegas Dec. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Exercise equipment is seen inside Fit Club Las Vegas, a newly opened gym inside a former movie theater in Las Vegas Dec. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Exercise equipment is seen inside Fit Club Las Vegas, a newly opened gym inside a former movie theater in Las Vegas Dec. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Gym owner Ryan Diaz grew up in Las Vegas and loves going to the movies. And when he saw a shuttered cineplex on the market, he figured it was a perfect spot for people to pump iron.

Fit Club Las Vegas recently opened a new location in a former Regal movie theater on Eastern Avenue at Pebble Road, just north of the 215 Beltway. The gym spans about 7,800 square feet, occupies the ex-theater’s main lobby, and still has decorative columns and other holdovers from the movie house.

A self-storage facility has also opened in the former Regal building, in a space that stretches behind and around the sides of the new gym, Clark County records indicate.

Diaz, co-owner of Fit Club, said it cost a little over $2 million to build out the fitness facility at 8880 S. Eastern Ave.

He said he is obsessed with movies and described the shuttered former Regal cineplex in Village Square, on Sahara Avenue at Fort Apache Road, as his home theater.

Diaz said he found the vacancy on Eastern when he was looking online for new space after he lost out on a site in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“It was almost too good to be true,” he said.

‘Posing room’

He faces plenty of competition, as Southern Nevada is packed with places to lift weights or otherwise work out. Las Vegas Athletic Clubs, for instance, has a location near the new Fit Club on the other side of Eastern.

But as Diaz described it, he strives to make his facility feel like a private, luxury workout spot. He said that it’s a bodybuilders’ gym with a strong base of outside trainers who pay Fit Club to come and work with their own clients at the facility.

In an interview at the gym last month, Diaz said it would include a massage room and a “posing room,” the latter being a place with mirrors and lighting where people can see themselves flex.

He also said that “Fight Club” is one of his favorite movies. His gym’s name and pink, slanted lettering evoke memories of the 1999 cult classic, though Diaz said there are no trademark issues.

He noted that his business partner is an attorney and that Fit Club’s logo is slanted differently.

Fit Club’s mark, with its stylized words, was registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in early 2023, federal records show.

Movie theater bankruptcy

After the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the movie-theater industry, Regal’s parent company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2022.

Its location on Eastern, the Regal Colonnade Stadium 14, went out of business a week later, according to Clark County business-license records.

Along with the new gym, Extra Space Storage now occupies the former Regal building as well, county records show.

It opened the location this past September. The facility spans 112,000 square feet and has 1,080 units, said McKall Morris, spokeswoman for the Utah-based company.

She couldn’t confirm details about the former movie theater but said it’s pretty common now for self-storage facilities to move into empty retail space, adding they are “easy conversions.”

Meanwhile, at Village Square, landlord Bill Bayne told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last summer that he planned to gut the shuttered 18-screen Regal cineplex and was treating each theater room as a separate retail suite.

He said that he had been working to bring in such tenants as a barbecue restaurant, a gymnastics studio and a rock-climbing gym.

Fitness industry

The U.S. health-club industry was also thrown into turmoil by the public health crisis that upended daily life in 2020.

By the end of that chaotic year, around 6,800 health clubs had permanently closed, and $20.4 billion in revenue was lost, according to the trade group now known as the Health & Fitness Association.

The industry, however, has bounced back.

Americans plan to spend $60 billion this year to support their health and fitness goals, according to the association.

It also reported that U.S. commercial fitness locations ended 2025 with record fourth-quarter foot traffic that was on par with the pre-pandemic peak.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.