Simon closing all US malls amid coronavirus spread

The mall operator owns shopping centers Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, the Shops at Crystals and the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Real estate investment firm Simon Property Group said Wednesday it would be temporarily shutting down all of its malls in the U.S., including those in Las Vegas.

While Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday mandated nonessential businesses to close for the next 30 days, Simon’s properties outside of Las Vegas are expected to reopen March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, chairman and chief executive officer and president of Simon, said in a statement.

Tenants in its U.S. portfolio generate annual retail sales of more than $60 billion, according to the company’s 2019 fourth-quarter earnings report.

