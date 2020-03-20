Sisolak mandate puts brakes on drive-through peep show

After Gov. Steve Sisolak mandated all nonessential businesses close by midnight a local Las Vegas strip club put the brakes on a planned drive thru peep show.

Little Darlings strip club advertises "coronavirus-free lap dances" on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

After Gov. Steve Sisolak mandated all nonessential businesses close by midnight Friday, a local Las Vegas strip club put the brakes on a planned drive-through peep show.

Little Darlings strip club planned to offer drive-through strip shows for those who wanted to enjoy some adult entertainment, but did not want to enter the building, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people keep 6 feet in distance between themselves and others.

But with Sisolak ordering all nonessential businesses to close amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the show is off, according to Ryan Carlson, director of operations for Little Darlings.

“Yes, sadly (the drive-through show is canceled)… we’re closing,” Carlson said in a text message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 10 minute drive-up shows would have run a patron $100 — tips encouraged — and were expected to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday and continue as demand warranted.

Little Darlings got a lot of attention recently when it announced a hand sanitizer giveaway to club customers.

The closing of the club also nixed plans for a nude triple-X hand sanitizer wrestling show at the club, Carlson said.

Those who were looking forward to the experience might luck out, as Carlson said there is a chance the club gives it a go once it’s back open.

