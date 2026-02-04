Site of Las Vegas car bombing portrayed in ‘Casino’ is sold

Mob figure Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal was almost blown up in 1982 in a retail plaza near the Strip.

Eve Koffi, owner of Eve African Hair Braiding, poses for a portrait at her business at Sixth & Sahara Center Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Illustration)

Eve Koffi, owner of Eve African Hair Braiding, poses for a portrait at her business at Sixth & Sahara Center Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Casino executive Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, left, sits next to his wife Geri Rosenthal in their Las Vegas home in this photograph from the 1970s. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, left, waits as his attorney - and future Las Vegas mayor - Oscar Goodman looks over an information board that contains Rosenthal's gaming history before the start of a hearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission in Carson City in 1988. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas casino operator Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal smokes a cigerette after a hearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission in Carson City in 1988. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

On a fall night in 1982, mob figure Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal was almost blown up outside a Tony Roma’s in Las Vegas – a harrowing attack portrayed in the opening scene of “Casino.”

More than 40 years after the infamous car bombing, the Tony Roma’s building is home to a sex-toy shop, and a neighboring former Marie Callender’s is boarded-up.

Now the plaza itself where Rosenthal was nearly killed in a suspected mob hit has been sold.

Roi Zalach, former owner of the Gold & Beyond pawn shop in Las Vegas, acquired the Sixth & Sahara Center for $4.95 million, records show. The sale closed on Dec. 31.

As the name implies, the plaza is at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Sixth Street, less than a mile east of the Las Vegas Strip.

A letter from the new landlord, posted on a door at the complex, said that tenants had to remove personal and business belongings from the side, back and front of the property or else the items would be discarded.

“As the new owners, we are committed to restoring the shopping center with a new façade, lighting, signage and other improvements,” said the letter, dated Jan. 6. “We’re excited to restore it to the strong neighborhood center people remember!”

The 2.6-acre plaza is a mile away from Gold & Beyond, which is on Sahara just west of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Texas pawn-shop giant FirstCash Holdings confirmed that it acquired the store from Zalach early last year.

Multiple efforts to interview Zalach for this story were unsuccessful.

‘I think about the bombing’

Sixth & Sahara features a stand-alone Hustler Hollywood store, which opened in 2016 and says it sells lingerie, erotic toys and sensual lotions. The plaza also has a blighted building with a mostly missing sign for Marie Callender’s, and a strip of commercial space at the back of the property with such tenants as Eve African Hair Braiding.

Eve Koffi, the owner, said she opened her shop in the plaza in 2017. She noted that it’s centrally located and near the Strip.

“This was a preferred location for me,” she said, adding that it still is, despite issues in the area.

Homeless people often walk through the plaza, and the former Marie Callender’s has been empty for years, Koffi said. She recalled that vagrants “took over” the building but said that it now looks like it’s being fixed up.

Las Vegas city records show several code-enforcement reports in recent years about the former Marie Callender’s building at 600 E. Sahara Ave.

In 2020, for instance, a report stated that the vacant building had a broken window and indicated it was “large enough for a person to fit through.”

In 2021, a report cited two small homeless camps at the property. And in early 2025, the abandoned building was reportedly covered in graffiti and occupied by homeless people.

UNLV history professor Michael Green, who grew up in Las Vegas, said he used to eat at the plaza and that many prominent figures in town used to live in the area, before suburban communities like Green Valley and Summerlin came about.

When he drives by the retail center, he thinks about his past visits to the restaurants there and is sad that the plaza’s condition declined.

He also thinks about something else.

“I think of the bombing,” he said.

‘It blew him out of the car’

On the evening of Oct. 4, 1982, Rosenthal walked out of the Tony Roma’s restaurant, got into his Cadillac Eldorado, and, while starting the ignition, was blasted out of the vehicle.

The explosion threw him out an open door, and he suffered burns to both legs and the left side of his face, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time.

His car was in the parking lot between Tony Roma’s and Marie Callender’s.

At the time, a law-enforcement source said that Rosenthal, then 53, apparently stuck his right foot and right hand in the car and started the ignition while halfway in.

“It blew him out of the car,” the source said. “That’s probably what saved his life.”

Rosenthal — who died in 2008 at age 79 — was a sports handicapper and former Stardust Hotel executive. The Chicago native had long been linked to organized-crime figures, especially mob enforcer Tony “The Ant” Spilotro.

A few days after the bombing, Rosenthal acknowledged to local media that the attack appeared to be professional, but he declined to say who might have been behind it.

However, he said that he would be “very unhappy” if his former longtime friend Spilotro was involved.

“It would make things very unhealthy for both of us,” Rosenthal said.

‘Car bombings are so Las Vegas’

At the time, the FBI said there was “no question” the bombing resulted from a mob contract out of Chicago.

Law-enforcement circles strongly suspected the personal feud between Rosenthal and Spilotro played a part, the Review-Journal reported.

Later that month, the newspaper mentioned a bit of morbid humor in the aftermath of the explosion.

A T-shirt declaring “I got bombed at Tony Roma’s” had been spotted, and there was a rumor that a bumper sticker saying “This car is not Lefty’s” was available for sale.

“Car bombings are so Las Vegas,” the news blurb said.

Meanwhile, Spilotro and his brother Michael were ultimately beaten to death in 1986, their bodies found buried in an Indiana cornfield.

The days of mafia-controlled casinos in Las Vegas were already waning when Rosenthal’s Cadillac exploded, and by the mid-1980s, that era was all but done, said UNLV’s Green.

No one was ever arrested or charged in the bombing, he said.

‘This didn’t come from the Boy Scouts’

The organized-crime figures were portrayed in Martin Scorsese’s 1995 movie “Casino.” Robert De Niro’s character Sam “Ace” Rothstein was modeled after Rosenthal, while Joe Pesci’s character Nicky Santoro was based on Spilotro.

According to The Mob Museum, Rosenthal was the “central figure in a massive skimming operation” run by Midwest crime families with hidden interests in four Las Vegas casinos in the 1970s.

Rosenthal “oversaw the theft of millions in cash” from the Stardust, with the help of Spilotro, the museum says.

After the bombing, Rosenthal claimed to have no idea why someone would try to kill him. He also emphasized that he did not implicate anyone during his grand-jury appearances where authorities were investigating alleged casino skimming, the Review-Journal reported.

Still, he knew that he was a marked man, the newspaper pointed out.

As Rosenthal put it: “This didn’t come from the Boy Scouts of America.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.